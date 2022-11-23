'GMA3' Power Hour: It's a pre-Black Friday blowout!

VIDEO: Newborns get dressed up as turkeys to celebrate Thanksgiving
0:42

Nurses at the Women and Infant Unit of Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia, dressed the babies to help their families celebrate the holiday.

