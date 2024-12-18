0:43livingDecember 18, 2024Nursing home celebrates residents' 101st and 104th birthdaysSutton Park Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in New Rochelle, New York, threw a double birthday party for centenarians Katherine Carson and Martha Jones.Up Next in livingPOV: Your dog becomes best friends with your Airbnb host’s dogDecember 18, 2024'Do not read out loud': Elf on the Shelf has secret coded message for studentsDecember 18, 2024Pilot reunites with blood marrow donor 8 years laterDecember 17, 2024