This organization provides service dogs for military veterans experiencing PTSD

This organization provides service dogs for military veterans experiencing PTSD

This organization provides service dogs for military veterans experiencing PTSD

This organization provides service dogs for military veterans experiencing PTSD

This organization provides service dogs for military veterans experiencing PTSD

Northwest Battle Buddies has been gifting trained service dogs to veterans since 2012. Founder and CEO Shannon Walker discussed NWBB's commitment to veterans looking to reclaim their lives.