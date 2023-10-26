2:00Photographer saves hermit crabs living in ‘beach trash homes’, sparks global supportlivingFurbabiesOctober 26, 2023Photographer saves hermit crabs living in ‘beach trash homes’, sparks global supportPeople from around the world send Shawn Miller shells to leave on the beaches for hermit crabs living in Okinawa, Japan.Up Next in livingWatch these dogs’ adorable reactions to being called good boys and girlsOctober 27, 2023Michigan house displays epic Taylor Swift-inspired light showOctober 27, 2023Digital creator shares why her family deep-cleans their home before DiwaliOctober 27, 2023