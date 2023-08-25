0:41Pilot returns little girl's lost dolllivingGood NewsAugust 25, 2023Pilot returns little girl's lost dollAmerican Airlines pilot Jim Danen was able to return Valentina Dominguez's doll to Texas after it was accidentally left behind at an airport in Japan on a family vacation.Up Next in livingPutting the ‘friend’ in friendly skiesAugust 25, 2023This baby can't stop laughing at his mom's fake sneezes August 22, 2023Big Time Rush super fan gets unexpected concert surprise from parents August 22, 2023