Police officer adopts kitten 'thrown from window' who clung to his shoulders

2:00livingGood NewsAugust 3, 2023Police officer adopts kitten 'thrown from window' who clung to his shouldersShe was super scared, but when I picked her up, she just climbed right up to my shoulder... started purring and just wouldn't let go," said Officer Timothy Rugg.Up Next in livingKitten rescued from car engine on busy highwayJune 3, 2023This youth camp wants girls to know they can work in constructionAugust 3, 2023Man films hilarious ways his boyfriend races to close broken garage door August 2, 2023