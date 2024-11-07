0:35livingNovember 7, 2024Rescue dog trembling during car ride is adorably comforted by Dalmatian big brotherDino the dwarf Dalmatian noticed that Ruby the beagle was anxious in the car and went right over to give her the sweetest snuggle.Up Next in livingExplosive detection dog sniffs for bombs at L.A. county registrar’s officeNovember 6, 2024I took my senior golden to see the sunset on the beach and this is how I found himNovember 5, 2024Watch this husband bring a steakhouse to his wife at homeNovember 4, 2024