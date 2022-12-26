Shop the best subscription boxes from beauty to coffee and more

VIDEO: Returning a Christmas gift? Here’s what to know
3:02

Returning a Christmas gift? Here’s what to know

With Christmas in the rearview mirror, ABC News’ Becky Worley is breaking down major retailers’ new return policies.

