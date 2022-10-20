Robin Roberts gets ready for a special surprise

1:48livingGood NewsOctober 20, 2022Robin Roberts gets ready for a special surpriseThe "GMA" co-anchor is at the University of Michigan with the family of Dr. Feranmi Okanlami, otherwise known as "Dr. O," as they prepare to surprise him with $1 million. Up Next in livingSpecial surprise for UGA breast cancer survivorsOctober 14, 2022High school teacher creates GSA club to give students safe space he never hadOctober 20, 2022The story behind viral video of woman reflecting on coming out to her dadOctober 19, 2022