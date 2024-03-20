0:48livingPetsMarch 20, 2024Senior dog is adopted after more than 700 days in shelterVelcro, a 10-year-old dog with arthritis and special needs, was matched with Jeanette Finch-Walton by Austin Pets Alive! "Velcro has adopted me, I didn't adopt him," Finch-Walton said.Up Next in livingDigital creator wants you to know there's more to her videos about her service dog March 20, 2024'Cringe,' 'cap' and 'YOLO' are no longer in, according to these 8th grade studentsMarch 20, 2024Woman celebrates turning 106 by visiting Walt Disney World for the 1st timeMarch 18, 2024