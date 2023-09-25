0:53Service dog falls asleep while meeting Mickey MouselivingSeptember 25, 2023Service dog falls asleep while meeting Mickey MouseFour-year-old Forest and his human Ashton McGrady had a magical time at Disney!Up Next in livingGet ready to celebrate Howl-oween with these Disney-themed costumes and toys! September 21, 2023Some of Houston’s oldest residents share their secrets to a long lifeSeptember 22, 2023Boy with rare disease that makes him injury-prone finds community, friends on TikTok September 21, 2023