1:23livingOlympicsJuly 30, 2024Shawn Johnson East on her kids potentially competing in the Olympics“We feel such an immense pressure as our children's parents to help them find what they were meant to do,” Johnson East said on a recent episode of ABC’s “Pop Culture Moms” podcast.Up Next in livingWoman and her golden retriever share sweet embrace at home before her son is bornJuly 29, 2024Friends wave flags at opening ceremony to support every country's teamJuly 29, 2024Dog can't stop turning around every time she hears 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' July 25, 2024