Skydiver who hit the ground at 70mph in a catastrophic accident plans to fly again

Skydiver who hit the ground at 70mph in a catastrophic accident plans to fly again

Skydiver who hit the ground at 70mph in a catastrophic accident plans to fly again

Skydiver who hit the ground at 70mph in a catastrophic accident plans to fly again

Skydiver who hit the ground at 70mph in a catastrophic accident plans to fly again

Ian Azeredo miraculously survived after a harrowing skydiving accident. Now, he’s working to get back into the air, this time in the cockpit of a plane he can fly with his arms.