The story of 9 historically Black fraternities and sororities

7:56livingFebruary 28, 2023The story of 9 historically Black fraternities and sororitiesPlus, Howard University students who are members of the groups within the National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as The Divine Nine, perform a Unity Step.Up Next in livingAngela Bassett says she 'felt the power' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' scriptFebruary 28, 2023How 2 business owners combat food deserts of LA, uplift Black farmersFebruary 27, 2023This French bulldog keeps getting whacked in the face by this wagging tailFebruary 28, 2023