'GMA' Deals & Steals on your favorite brands

VIDEO: The story behind viral video of sweet birthday proposal
3:59

The story behind viral video of sweet birthday proposal

You may have seen this video of Ralph Gallo proposing to his now fiance Sarah Gelpern. It shows what they've had to overcome to arrive at that moment.

Up Next in living

Watch the moment this Michigan graduate proposed to his college sweetheart

Watch the moment this Michigan graduate proposed to his college sweetheart

December 27, 2022
Watch this high school football team react to coach proposing to girlfriend

Watch this high school football team react to coach proposing to girlfriend

December 13, 2022
The story behind viral video of an emotional ICU proposal

The story behind viral video of an emotional ICU proposal

October 7, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.