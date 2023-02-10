The story behind viral video of sweet birthday proposal

3:59livingFebruary 10, 2023The story behind viral video of sweet birthday proposal You may have seen this video of Ralph Gallo proposing to his now fiance Sarah Gelpern. It shows what they've had to overcome to arrive at that moment. Up Next in livingWatch the moment this Michigan graduate proposed to his college sweetheartDecember 27, 2022Watch this high school football team react to coach proposing to girlfriendDecember 13, 2022The story behind viral video of an emotional ICU proposalOctober 7, 2022