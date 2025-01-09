0:47livingGood NewsJanuary 9, 2025Strangers come together to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to 8-year-oldA friendly group of strangers stopped what they were doing to sing “Happy Birthday” to 8-year-old James, who was celebrating his birthday at the park with his mom.Up Next in livingCheck out canine contestants at the Great American Dog Show January 8, 20259-year-old passes out blankets to help homeless during winterJanuary 8, 2025'No, no, no way': See emotional moment lost dog is found using thermal droneJanuary 8, 2025