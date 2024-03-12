0:59livingGood NewsMarch 12, 2024Students raise money to help school security guard visit his family in NigeriaProvidence College security guard James Mogaji hadn't seen his family in Nigeria in 11 years. Students at the school raised more than $26,000 to help him visit them.Up Next in livingCatching up with twin brothers walking across USA for good causeJanuary 10, 2024Flight attendant captures passengers’ attention with epic lip syncMarch 12, 2024Shelter dogs get treated to donuts for Polish holidayMarch 11, 2024