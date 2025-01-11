0:57livingJanuary 11, 2025Surprise proposal on ‘Wheel of Fortune’Former contestant Rhea Matthew thought she was invited back to the show to celebrate its 50th anniversary, but her boyfriend had something else in store.Up Next in livingMan forges engagement ring in a surprise proposal that’s right out of a fantasy novelNovember 1, 2024Taylor Swift congratulates couple after spotting proposal during show June 17, 2024Altadena residents return home to check if they're intact from firesJanuary 10, 2025