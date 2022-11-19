'GMA' Deals & Steals on Oprah's Favorite Things

VIDEO: Sweet reunion for chimps in Kansas zoo
0:47

Sweet reunion for chimps in Kansas zoo

Mahale the Chimp at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas hasn't seen her baby since her emergency C-section. Check out the sweet reunion when Mahale sees her baby stirring.

