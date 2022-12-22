The sweet story behind the Kansas food server tipped $2,200 before Christmas

1:09livingDecember 22, 2022The sweet story behind the Kansas food server tipped $2,200 before ChristmasTayler Sullivan, a server from Wichita, Kansas, received a nice surprise from a table of 20 at Delano’s Diner during the holiday season.Up Next in livingWe played Holiday Madlibs with Pentatonix, and it’s safe to say they sleighedDecember 21, 2022Students fake an argument to surprise principal for her birthday December 22, 2022Someone made a floating Baby Yoda tree topper and TBH it’s all we want for Christmas December 21, 2022