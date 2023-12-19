2:28livingDecember 19, 2023Teachers and strangers grant more than 900 Christmas wishes for high school students More than 900 students at Desert Pines High School saw their Christmas wishes granted thanks to the school's annual Wishmas program. Up Next in livingThis Bronx high school hip-hop therapy program helps students process their emotionsDecember 19, 2023Bus full of kindergartners cheers every day when 'fastest kid alive' runs homeDecember 15, 2023Deaf Santa uses sign language to spread Christmas joy December 19, 2023