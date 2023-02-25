'GMA' Deals & Steals on kitchen and home

VIDEO: Teacher's viral TikTok sparked $30,000 in donations for student lunch debt
3:22

Teacher's viral TikTok sparked $30,000 in donations for student lunch debt

After one of his TikTok videos went viral, a Utah teacher helped pay the outstanding lunch debt fees of students at his school.

Up Next in living

Pastor in Ohio leads fundraising effort for school lunch debt

Pastor in Ohio leads fundraising effort for school lunch debt

February 22, 2020
VIDEO: Watch the master of 'Simon Says,' who's going viral for his skills

Watch the master of 'Simon Says,' who's going viral for his skills

February 24, 2023
VIDEO: High school students raise money to help elderly custodian who had to unretire

High school students raise money to help elderly custodian who had to unretire

February 24, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.