Teacher's viral TikTok sparked $30,000 in donations for student lunch debt

3:22livingEducationFebruary 25, 2023Teacher's viral TikTok sparked $30,000 in donations for student lunch debtAfter one of his TikTok videos went viral, a Utah teacher helped pay the outstanding lunch debt fees of students at his school.Up Next in livingPastor in Ohio leads fundraising effort for school lunch debtFebruary 22, 2020Watch the master of 'Simon Says,' who's going viral for his skillsFebruary 24, 2023High school students raise money to help elderly custodian who had to unretireFebruary 24, 2023