Teens looking to make a difference in the world get life-changing surprise

5:30livingGood NewsSeptember 22, 2022Teens looking to make a difference in the world get life-changing surpriseRise, an exciting global initiative, is on a mission to support the next generation of changemakers and five teens find out they've been chosen on "GMA."Up Next in livingOscar winner Ariana DeBose shares message for younger generation: 'Be who you are' September 10, 2022Use these tips to save money on gasSeptember 21, 2022The story behind viral video of mom surprising her daughter at collegeSeptember 20, 2022