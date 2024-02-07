4:34livingParentingFebruary 7, 2024Tips for parents to raise money-smart kidsFinancial experts Rachel Simmons, Tiffany Aliche and Alex Carter discuss what parents can do from the start to help kids make smart decisions about money as they grow.Up Next in livingHouse passes bipartisan tax bill that would expand child tax creditFebruary 1, 2024Off-duty firefighter saves neighbor’s daughter from choking February 6, 2024Pet owners give their dogs tours of places in their homes they've never seen beforeFebruary 6, 2024