1:15livingAnimalsApril 3, 2025Veterinarians treat rescue cats injured in sanctuary fireAfter a fire destroyed the Happy Cat Sanctuary in Long Island, New York, killing the owner and nearly 100 cats, local veterinarians joined forces to treat the injured cats who survived the fire. Up Next in livingGraduate goes viral for sweet message left on stranger's Ring doorbell cameraApril 3, 2025Cat gets groomed by friendly deerApril 1, 2025Golden retriever surprised with a new bed, and he's pumpedMarch 28, 2025