0:56livingApril 20, 2025Viral 'I'm so hungry I could eat a kid' trend takes over TikTokA new trend on TikTok has racked up tens of millions of views with parents saying "I'm so hungry I could eat a kid" and capturing their children's reactions.Up Next in livingGranddaughters dress up as grandmother for her 90th birthday party and slayFebruary 7, 2025Parents discover toddler is breathing funny because she learned it from the dogFebruary 4, 2025A little girl’s funny Christmas party speechDecember 21, 2024