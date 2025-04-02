0:40livingPetsApril 2, 2025Watch the adorable moment astronaut reunites with her dogs after 9 months in spaceAstronaut Suni Williams spent an unexpected nine months in space. When she finally came home, her two dogs were so excited to see her. "Best homecoming ever," she captioned the video.Up Next in livingCat gets groomed by friendly deerApril 1, 2025Golden retriever surprised with a new bed, and he's pumpedMarch 28, 20259-year-old starts pillow drive for homeless Pittsburgh residentsMarch 28, 2025