0:27livingAnimalsOctober 7, 2024Watch this dog greet his person the same way he has since she was 15 years old“POV: You have had the same face waiting for you at every door of every home you’ve ever lived in since you were 15,” Makenzie Cann captioned the video of her dog, Rafeal.Up Next in livingBoy vulnerably sings at basketball camp, gets wholesome response from teammatesOctober 7, 2024Watch this toddler rock out to the "Halloween" theme songOctober 7, 2024Meet Biscuits, the adorable sea pup making everyone's dayOctober 4, 2024