Watch this little girl’s adorable reaction to hearing Jelly Roll in the car

Watch this little girl’s adorable reaction to hearing Jelly Roll in the car

Watch this little girl’s adorable reaction to hearing Jelly Roll in the car

Watch this little girl’s adorable reaction to hearing Jelly Roll in the car

Watch this little girl’s adorable reaction to hearing Jelly Roll in the car

The girl's father captured the sweet moment his daughter started jamming out to Jelly Roll in a video, later posting it on social media.