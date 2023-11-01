2:07Watch how this special therapy pony brings joy to elderly people’s bedsides livingAnimalsNovember 1, 2023Watch how this special therapy pony brings joy to elderly people’s bedsides Sarah Woodland, owner of Dinky Ponies, says Poppy the pony has a “sixth sense” of empathy that makes her the perfect therapy animal to connect with elderly people. Up Next in livingMeet a contender for title of world's smallest ponyNovember 7, 2022Veterinarian breaks down why dogs do 'chompies' or excessive biting of air November 1, 2023How Mississippi is leading a reading revolutionNovember 1, 2023