1:20livingWeddingsMarch 26, 2024Woman receives marriage proposal on last day of chemotherapyAngelica May, 27, was proposed to by her high school sweetheart in front of a crowd of her loved ones after her final session of chemotherapy at Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.Up Next in livingPrincess Catherine undergoing ‘preventative chemotherapy,’ what the treatment meansMarch 23, 2024Watch this little boy go down in huddle of puppy love March 22, 2024Basketball team hilariously pranks coach after winning state championshipMarch 22, 2024