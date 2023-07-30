'Try Before You Buy': Recovery shoes to relieve your feet this summer

VIDEO: World War II veteran carries 100 pounds for his 97th birthday
0:33

World War II veteran carries 100 pounds for his 97th birthday

David Keaggy jumped out of an airplane for his 70th birthday. He bench pressed 225 pounds for his 82nd birthday, and did 83 straight pushups when he turned 90.

Up Next in living

Farmer surprises his wife with a field of sunflowers for their 50th Anniversary

Farmer surprises his wife with a field of sunflowers for their 50th Anniversary

July 31, 2023
VIDEO: Farmer surprises his wife with a field of sunflowers for their 50th Anniversary

Farmer surprises his wife with a field of sunflowers for their 50th Anniversary

July 31, 2023
VIDEO: New Hampshire man captures rare moment 3 whales jump in unison

New Hampshire man captures rare moment 3 whales jump in unison

July 31, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.