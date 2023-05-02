Younger brother runs alongside stands to hype up track star sister

0:20livingMay 2, 2023Younger brother runs alongside stands to hype up track star sister Houston high school sprinter Madison Evans led the 400-meter dash, and there was no bigger hype man in the stands than her younger brother. Up Next in livingHigh school runner with cancer crosses finish line with her team at her side June 8, 2021Worker shows off her moves while mopping a spill during wedding receptionMay 2, 2023Watch this goldendoodle become best friends with his furry new brotherApril 29, 2023