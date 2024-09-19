Two Michigan sheriff's deputies are being hailed as heroes after they rescued a driver who experienced a medical emergency on a busy highway.
The Sept. 12 rescue was caught on camera and shows a silver truck moving erratically at about 5 mph on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens, Michigan, before Macomb County Deputies Nicole Miron and Anthony Gross catch up to the vehicle.
In bodycam footage shared with ABC News, Miron instructs the 63-year-old driver to "stay there" before she climbs through open windows from the passenger seat of the moving patrol car into the passenger seat of the moving truck in order to save the driver.
"You good? You OK? Is this park?" Miron can be heard asking the driver before bringing the truck to a stop.
"When we pulled up next to him, you could see he kind of looks over at us -- he's in, like, a daze, confused. It clearly was some sort of medical issue," Miron recalled, speaking to "Good Morning America."
Miron said they were able to keep track of the moving truck during the incident.
"Luckily, we had a caller following the vehicle, so we're able to keep tabs [on] exactly where the vehicle was headed," Miron said.
Gross was driving the patrol car while Miron engaged the driver.
"I was worried about trying to keep him safe and us safe, and with the heavy traffic in the area, and trying to stay as close as I could so that we could handle situation," Gross recalled.
As the two vehicles neared a busy intersection, Miron said they had to think quickly and act fast.
"I want to get him stopped before we entered that area, because I didn't know if he could hit somebody else, or they wouldn't see him and hit him. And it probably could have been a lot worse," Miron said, adding that it felt like time stood still.
After the deputies saved the driver, he was able to get help. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office told ABC News the motorist is now "home and is OK."
Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham lauded both Miron and Gross for their actions.
"I'm proud of both of the deputies for their actions. I consider them heroes," Wickersham said.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct sheriff's deputies Nicole Miron's and Anthony Gross' titles. A previous version referred to them as deputy sheriffs.