Former NFL star Terrell Davis has come forward on social media about an interaction he said he had with a flight attendant on a Denver to Orange County, California, United Airlines flight on Saturday that he said led to him being handcuffed in front of his wife and children following the plane's landing.
Davis and his wife, Tamiko, sat down Wednesday morning with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" and said that he was handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight after he says he tapped a flight attendant’s arm to ask for ice.
“I felt demoralized. I felt embarrassed, humiliated. I felt like my dignity was stripped from me right in front of my children and my family," Davis said. "I want United to be held accountable."
Davis explained how he was traveling with his wife and children on vacation to California. During the beverage service, his sons did not hear the flight attendant's initial beverage request, causing the attendant's tone to get "a little bit more aggressive," which left the children "startled," according to Davis.
He said that when his son asked for ice and the flight attendant did not hear this request, Davis spoke up.
"I just tapped him on the shoulder," Davis said. "He swings his arm back and said, 'don't hit me!'"
Davis added that a man sitting in front of him turned around and assured him that he witnessed the interaction and that Davis did not hit the attendant.
Although Davis reflected on the incident being “bizarre" and felt the attendant was "rude," he didn't think much more of the interaction. The attendant came back to deliver the ice but was later replaced with a different attendant for the remainder of the flight, Davis said.
When the plane landed, everyone was asked to remain seated and FBI and law enforcement agents entered the plane. Davis initially thought there was a medical emergency.
Davis explained how he was still seated in front of all the passengers when he got cuffed, and said he received no explanation as to what was happening. “[The agent] whispers in my ear, he says, 'don’t fight it' and he puts cuffs on me,” Davis said.
“I thought it was a joke, because what else could it be?” Tamiko said.
"I'm looking at looking at my sons who are sitting right next to him, watching their dad being handcuffed," she continued, getting choked up. "And what could we do? And I'm asking them, 'what is going on?' Like why are you doing this?"
Davis said that he hopes by speaking out he can "effect change."
"Lots of people have ... contacted me after this and they're sending me text messages saying that the same thing happened to them," he told "GMA."
Davis published the initial details of his experience on an Instagram post this past Monday.
"I refuse to stand by without speaking out on this disgusting display of injustice and deplorable treatment by United Airlines," he said in the post.
Parker Stinar, of Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley, told ABC News in that they will “thoroughly investigate” the incident, with race being a “component” of the investigation.
Addressing the incident, an FBI spokesperson said in a statement given to ABC News that "one individual was detained for questioning, was cooperative with law enforcement and was released to continue his travels."
Davis noted that the law enforcement agents were extremely apologetic, but he has yet to receive a personal apology from United.
“We have not had any communication from them directly,” Tamiko agreed, adding that United has only apologized to their lawyers and the media.
United Airlines informed ABC News that they removed the flight attendant from duty, claiming this was “not the travel experience [they] strive to provide.”
Davis spent all six years of his NFL career as a Denver Broncos running back. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and was named MVP of the Super Bowl XXXII.
Davis is also the founder of Defy, a sports nutrition company that offers performance boosting drinks and CBD recovery products.
Davis and Tamiko have two sons aged 11 and 13, as well as a 9-year-old daughter.