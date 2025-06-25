King Charles III welcomed a host of special guests including George and Amal Clooney to a reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.
The couple attended the event in celebration of the 2025 King's Trust Awards, which recognize young people who have overcome significant challenges to create positive change in their communities.
In photos from the evening, the king is seen smiling warmly as he greets the Clooneys.
One image captures George Clooney in conversation with the monarch, while Amal Clooney looks on with a smile, stunning in a black off-the-shoulder cocktail dress. George Clooney kept things classic in a sleek gray suit.
The couple also took group photos with award winners and fellow supporters of the initiative.
The official X account for Charles and Queen Camilla also shared a video offering a glimpse into the event, congratulating the winners, and celebrating the 10th anniversary of The King's Trust International.
This isn't the Clooneys' first encounter with the British royals or their first visit to a royal residence.
In 2019, they attended a dinner at Buckingham Palace hosted by Charles, then the Prince of Wales, in support of The Prince's Trust Group, joined by other ambassadors and supporters of The Prince's Trust International.
The year before, the Clooneys were among the celebrity guests at Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding at Windsor Castle.
They later vacationed with the couple in Italy, and Amal Clooney reportedly co-hosted Meghan's New York City baby shower in early 2019.