Four women on vacation in Florida who narrowly missed getting hit by lightning are speaking out about the harrowing experience, a reminder of the dangers of lightning storms, particularly on the beach.
Danielle Sturgill, Taylor Sturgill, Becky Johnson and Kelli Bryant said they feel lucky to be alive after being knocked unconscious by nearby lightning.
The group of women were enjoying the beach at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort on Florida's west coast when dark clouds rolled in and they ran for cover.
"The siren went off, we immediately got out of the pool, and we knew there was a storm coming," Danielle Sturgill told ABC News. "The nearest thing to us was a little tiki hut, and that's where we decided to take shelter."
Another guest at the property was on her balcony recording a video of the storm, obtained by ABC News, and captured the exact moment the lightning bolt hit the hut.
"When I picked myself up off the ground, I looked at Becky and I said, 'What in the world just happened to us?'" Taylor Sturgill recalled.
According to police, the lightning didn't hit the women directly, but traveled through the sand after first striking a wooden, thatched cabana structure.
"The shock that had went through my body and through my mind -- I literally fell to my knees because I couldn't walk anymore," Johnson told ABC.
All four women were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
"I can remember really heavy pressure on my head, and then after that, I was gone," Danielle Sturgill said.
When I first woke up, I couldn't feel my legs at all. They were completely numb," Bryant added.
After the trip, the group of friends decided to commemorate their shared experience by getting matching lightning bolt tattoos on their feet.
"It's like a bond with these girls that I will never forget," Bryant explained.
Added Johnson, "God was with us, and he definitely had his hand on us."
Meteorologist tips to stay safe in a thunder and lightning storm
According to the National Lightning Safety Council, there have been four fatalities due to lightning this year.
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee shared tips to stay safe in the event of a storm.
"If you hear thunder," Zee said, "you get inside a structure. [Simply going] under something is not good enough."
She recommended utilizing technology and apps that show live weather radars to track a rain system, which often include lightning detectors, showing a small lightning bolt graphic.
"You can measure [the distance of the storm] from your location to that lightning," Zee explained. "Lightning can strike 25 miles from the actual thunderstorm."
If there is lightning within 15 miles, Zee recommended "getting everybody indoors, even if I haven't heard thunder yet."
You can also add to your protection by understanding how quickly a storm is moving in.