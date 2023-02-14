1 killed, 8 injured after U-Haul driver strikes pedestrians in Brooklyn

1:51newsFebruary 14, 20231 killed, 8 injured after U-Haul driver strikes pedestrians in BrooklynWeng Sor, 62, was arrested by police after allegedly cutting through traffic and barreling alongside storefronts, striking nine pedestrians.Up Next in newsU-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in BrooklynFebruary 14, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022