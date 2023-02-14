'GMA' Deals & Steals Beauty Bonanza

VIDEO: 1 killed, 8 injured after U-Haul driver strikes pedestrians in Brooklyn
1:51
  • news
  • February 14, 2023

1 killed, 8 injured after U-Haul driver strikes pedestrians in Brooklyn

Weng Sor, 62, was arrested by police after allegedly cutting through traffic and barreling alongside storefronts, striking nine pedestrians.

Up Next in news

U-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in Brooklyn

U-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in Brooklyn

February 14, 2023
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.