More than 1,000 killed in Afghanistan earthquake

More than 1,000 killed in Afghanistan earthquake

More than 1,000 killed in Afghanistan earthquake

More than 1,000 killed in Afghanistan earthquake

More than 1,000 killed in Afghanistan earthquake

At least 1,023 people are dead and 1,600 injured after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake shook western Afghanistan on Saturday, followed by several strong aftershocks.