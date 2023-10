18- to 24-year-olds at increased risk of scams

18- to 24-year-olds at increased risk of scams

18- to 24-year-olds at increased risk of scams

18- to 24-year-olds at increased risk of scams

18- to 24-year-olds at increased risk of scams

A new report from the Better Business Bureau details the top scams that are impacting the age group, including employment and online purchase scams.