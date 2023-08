2024 GOP hopefuls hit the campaign trail as Trump takes historic mug shot

2024 GOP hopefuls hit the campaign trail as Trump takes historic mug shot

2024 GOP hopefuls hit the campaign trail as Trump takes historic mug shot

2024 GOP hopefuls hit the campaign trail as Trump takes historic mug shot

2024 GOP hopefuls hit the campaign trail as Trump takes historic mug shot

The former president's fourth indictment in Georgia could lead to the first Trump trial on TV.