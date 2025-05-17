2:50newsMay 17, 20253 out of 10 escaped inmates captured, New Orleans authorities sayAn urgent manhunt is underway following a mass escape of 10 inmates from a New Orleans jail. Authorities say three have already been captured.Up Next in newsOrleans Parish DA on escaped inmates: ‘It's an absolutely unmitigated catastrophe’May 17, 2025Urgent search underway after 10 inmates escape in brazen New Orleans jailbreakMay 17, 2025Transportation secretary warns of air travel troubles ahead of summerMay 12, 2025