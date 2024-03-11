1:48newsMarch 11, 2024At least 50 injured on LATAM Airlines flightThe Boeing 787 Dreamliner was just an hour away from landing in Auckland when a sudden drop injured at least 50 passengers and sent 10 to the hospital upon landing.Up Next in newsJustice Department reportedly opens a criminal investigation into BoeingMarch 11, 2024Sandra Day O'Connor, 1st woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93December 1, 20231 year after Club Q tragedy, loved ones share treasured memories of lives lostNovember 19, 2023