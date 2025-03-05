1:14newsMarch 5, 2025Abbey Gate terror suspect arrestedMohammad Sharifullah is suspected of being the mastermind behind the suicide bombing in Afghanistan in August 2021 that killed 13 U.S. soldiers and more than 160 civilians. Up Next in newsISIS arrest in Brooklyn: Feds say man sent thousands to support Islamic StateFebruary 26, 2025Teen killed, five others injured in Austrian knife attackFebruary 17, 2025Suspect behind horrific knife attack in Austria said to be inspired by ISISFebruary 17, 2025