VIDEO: Abrams faces off against Kemp in final Georgia gubernatorial debate
2:29

Abrams faces off against Kemp in final Georgia gubernatorial debate

Sitting Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams debated divisive issues, including how to fix inflation, concerns over crime and access to abortion.

