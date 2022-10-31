Abrams faces off against Kemp in final Georgia gubernatorial debate

2:29newsElectionsOctober 31, 2022Abrams faces off against Kemp in final Georgia gubernatorial debateSitting Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams debated divisive issues, including how to fix inflation, concerns over crime and access to abortion.Up Next in newsFormer President Obama joins campaign trail in Georgia as Election Day nearsOctober 28, 2022We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running October 27, 2022Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to knowOctober 14, 2022