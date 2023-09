Could Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys get a new trial?

Could Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys get a new trial?

Could Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys get a new trial?

Could Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys get a new trial?

Could Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys get a new trial?

The disgraced former attorney who was found guilty of murdering his wife and son now claims there was jury tampering.