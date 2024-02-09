1:12newsFebruary 9, 2024Americans lost more than $10 billion to fraud in 2023: FTC reportThe new report from the FTC shows that the amount of money Americans lost to fraud went up 14 percent from the year before, marking a new record. Up Next in newsVenmo, Zelle, Cash App leaving users vulnerable to fraud: Manhattan DAJanuary 24, 2024Sandra Day O'Connor, 1st woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93December 1, 20231 year after Club Q tragedy, loved ones share treasured memories of lives lostNovember 19, 2023