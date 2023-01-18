Arizona ex-GOP candidate accused of targeting political rivals

2:20newsJanuary 18, 2023Arizona ex-GOP candidate accused of targeting political rivalsFailed politician Solomon Pena is the alleged mastermind behind a series of home shootings targeting Democratic leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico.Up Next in newsFormer candidate arrested for shootings at elected Arizona officialsJanuary 17, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022