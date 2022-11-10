'GMA' Deals & Steals on skin and beauty biggies

VIDEO: Arizona Senate, governor race still undecided
1:02

Arizona Senate, governor race still undecided

ABC News’ Whit Johnson reports on the state’s race between incumbent Mark Kelly and Republican Blake Masters and the governor’s race between Democrat Katie Hobb and Republican Kari Lake.

