This Week from 40 Boxes: Deals on assorted teas, gourmet popcorn and more

VIDEO: What to know about Arizona's midterm races
1:17

What to know about Arizona's midterm races

Incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly is up against Republican opponent Blake Masters, while Republican candidate Kari Lake faces current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for governor.

Up Next in news

FBI called to GOP gubernatorial candidate's HQ after 'suspicious item' found in mail

FBI called to GOP gubernatorial candidate's HQ after 'suspicious item' found in mail

November 7, 2022
VIDEO: We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running

We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running

October 27, 2022
VIDEO: Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

October 14, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.